Leo: Your friends may introduce you to someone special today, leaving a lasting impact on your thoughts and perspective. You have the potential to earn money with the right support—just believe in yourself. Your brother will come to your aid unexpectedly, reminding you that teamwork and mutual support are essential for happiness. Cooperation is the key to a fulfilling life. Today, you’ll discover that love can replace everything else. It's also a good time to reflect on your weaknesses and make room for personal growth. You'll realize how sweet and supportive your life partner truly is. However, ignoring your health may lead to stress, so don't hesitate to consult a doctor if necessary. Remedy: Nurture a Holy Basil plant at home to keep boredom at bay and invite positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.