Leo: Your health will remain good today. However, be mindful of your spending habits, as careless expenses could lead to financial troubles in the future. Sharing your concerns with family can bring relief, but your ego often holds you back from discussing important matters—letting go of this habit will help ease your burdens. Your beloved will be your source of joy today, so cherish the special moments together. You might plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but unexpected traffic could disrupt your plans. A beautiful surprise from your spouse will brighten your day. Your simple nature helps maintain balance in life—keep this in mind to create a better future. Remedy: Donate books, educational materials, or reading resources to deserving individuals, academicians, or scholars to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.