Leo: Too much worry can disturb your peace of mind, so try to manage your stress, as anxiety can harm your health. Today, business profits are likely to bring joy to traders and entrepreneurs. Some people might test your patience—it's best to ignore them. Your romantic fantasies could become a reality today. Be cautious at work, as someone may try to interfere with your plans, so stay alert. Use logic over emotions in making decisions today. Tensions with your spouse might intensify, which could affect your relationship in the long run. Tip: Wearing a silver ring shaped like a snake may help promote family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.