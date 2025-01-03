Leo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine through today, keeping you in a lighthearted mood. Financial gains are likely, but consider using some of your earnings for charity or donations to find mental peace. Family members will hold a significant place in your thoughts and interactions. Take care not to disappoint your partner, as it could lead to regret later. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning for a while but hadn't been able to accomplish. Marital discomfort might make you feel uneasy today. A heartfelt conversation is all you need to resolve this—expressing your thoughts and emotions will strengthen your bond and deepen the love between you and your spouse. Remedy: Enhance joy and harmony in your love life by having a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.