Leo: Your fondest dream is set to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as too much joy might bring unexpected challenges. Financially, you’ll thrive, with the potential to clear any debts or loans. However, your children may cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies. Be cautious, as personal relationships could be sensitive and vulnerable today. You’ll have a great opportunity to showcase your talents. It's also important to work on your shortcomings, so make sure to set aside time for self-improvement. The demands of your spouse might cause you some stress. Remedy: Wearing silver jewellery more often will help ensure a blissful and peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.