Leo: Focus on making serious efforts to enhance your personality. Guidance from your father could be highly beneficial for your career. Take a break from your routine and spend some time with friends to recharge. Your love life appears to bring joy today, and some may see professional progress as well. However, be mindful of time management, especially when using your phone, as it’s easy to lose track and regret it later. Challenges in your relationship could lead to disappointment, potentially straining your marriage. Remedy: To maintain good health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.