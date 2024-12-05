Leo: Your impulsive behavior may unintentionally strain your relationship with a friend, so approach situations with care. If you're awaiting a delayed salary, financial concerns might arise, leading you to consider borrowing from a friend. Before making any major decisions, consult with your family to avoid potential conflicts caused by unilateral actions. Cultivating harmony within the family will yield the best outcomes. Be mindful of your words with your partner; harsh remarks could lead to regret later. On a positive note, your workplace will be filled with warmth and camaraderie today. Spending time with siblings, perhaps watching a movie or match at home, can strengthen your bond and bring joy. However, be cautious of external interference that could affect your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: For financial growth, consume 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.