Leo: Your determination will pay off today as you navigate a challenging situation. Stay composed while making emotionally charged decisions. Keep your investment plans and future goals private for now. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires going out of your way—it will bring you joy. The excitement of reuniting with an old friend may make your heart race with anticipation. Expect a socially engaging and dynamic day, where people will seek your advice and readily accept your words. However, avoid being too open about your emotions. While men and women may be different, today is a day when love and understanding will bring them closer. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.