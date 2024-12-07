Leo: Excessive travel may leave you feeling frazzled. However, a sudden influx of funds will help you cover bills and manage immediate expenses. Your family might have high expectations from you today, so be prepared to meet their demands. Your confidence and courage could help you win someone's affection or deepen existing bonds. Be mindful of distractions—spending too much time watching movies on TV or your mobile might cause you to neglect important tasks. A thoughtful gesture from your parents toward your spouse could add a special touch to your married life and strengthen your bond. While chatting with friends is enjoyable, prolonged conversations over the phone might lead to a headache. Remedy: Enhance your health by distributing white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.