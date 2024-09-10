Libra: Stay calm and avoid stress today. With support from a close relative, you could see positive progress in your business, leading to financial gains. However, be mindful of your spending and late nights, as they may create tension at home. Take time to cherish the deep connection you share with your loved one. You might find it hard to focus at work today due to a lingering dilemma. It's a good idea to distance yourself from people who aren't right for you and who drain your time and energy. Your partner may take you on an emotional journey of love and passion today. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste to your forehead or navel can enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.