Libra: Your mind may feel unsettled by recent events, but incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine can bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Today presents an opportunity to learn the art of managing money wisely and putting it to good use. Avoid imposing your decisions on others, as doing so could backfire and harm your interests—patience is key to achieving favorable outcomes. Singles might encounter someone special today, but it’s essential to clarify the person’s relationship status before taking things further. At work, you’ll likely feel energetic and productive throughout the day. Remember to value your time; staying around difficult or uncooperative people may only create unnecessary stress. On the bright side, you and your partner are set to enjoy a harmonious day together, filled with love and free from conflict. Remedy: To maintain peace in your family life, offer yellow flowers to your deity daily.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11.45 am.