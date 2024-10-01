Libra: You may experience persistent neck or back pain, so don't ignore it, especially if it comes with general weakness. Rest will be essential for you today. If you're running a small business, seek advice from trusted loved ones, as it could lead to financial gains. Be mindful of your words, particularly with your grandparents; it's better to stay silent than say something hurtful. Engaging in meaningful activities gives life its purpose, so show them you care. Brighten your partner’s day with a warm smile. Today is an excellent time to send your resume or attend an interview. While you might spend much of the day resting, you’ll recognize the value of time by evening. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today. Remedy: Wearing more green in your clothing can help enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 4 pm.