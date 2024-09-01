Libra: A friend's or acquaintance's selfish behavior might disrupt your peace of mind. Consider taking your family out for a gathering today, where you may spend generously on them. Be sure to set aside some time to address your children's concerns. Love is all around you; take a moment to notice the romantic vibes. If you've been facing challenges at work, today promises to be much better. Though you may wish to spend time with your loved ones, other commitments might prevent it. Romance will be in the air, and you'll feel a deep connection with your partner throughout the day. Remedy: Recite the following mantra 11 times for positive energy: Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.