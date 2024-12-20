Libra: Take it easy today—relax and engage in hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. You might meet someone at a gathering who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Be cautious about letting relatives or friends handle your finances, as it could lead to overspending. Harsh words from your partner might dampen your mood, so try to stay calm. You may prefer solitude over socializing today, using your free time for something productive, like tidying up your home. Your spouse might display a strong, assertive side that leaves you feeling uneasy. While chatting with friends can be fun, excessive phone conversations could result in a headache. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor to a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.