Libra: Taking quick action can boost your motivation. To achieve success, be open to adapting your ideas over time—this will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. Consider planning a special outing with your family today; it’s a great opportunity to treat them generously and create lasting memories. Your children’s achievements will fill you with pride, and your smile can be the perfect remedy to lift your partner’s spirits. If you're thinking about a new business partnership, be sure to gather all the necessary information before making a decision. Today, you may find yourself spending time on less important tasks, so stay mindful of your priorities. If you've been feeling burdened lately, this could be the day when things start to feel brighter. Remedy: For a successful professional life, try sharing and eating almonds that have been soaked overnight.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.