Libra: Today, you’ll have the chance to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved leisure. However, avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. If you’re in need of emotional support, your elders will be there to guide and comfort you. Unexpected involvement from your spouse’s family may cause some disruptions in your day. To find peace, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara, or another place of worship, away from unnecessary conflicts. Be mindful, as certain relatives may create tension in your married life. Dreaming of success is great, but turning those dreams into action is what truly matters. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.