Libra: For a fulfilling life, strengthen your mental resilience. Long-overdue payments will finally be recovered. Children may struggle academically due to a lack of interest, which could be disappointing. Experience love that is pure and heartfelt. Those preparing for competitive exams should stay calm—don't let exam anxiety shake your confidence. Your efforts will surely yield positive results. Your ability to persuade others will bring great rewards. Today, your parents may bless your spouse with a special gift, further enriching your married life. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by chanting "ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः" (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.