Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. If you have made past investments, you are likely to see positive returns today. Your family will be there to support and guide you in times of crisis. Observing those who have mastered a skill can offer valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. Your love remains unshaken. At work, you may accomplish something remarkable today. Students should avoid procrastination and use their free time wisely to complete pending tasks, as this will be beneficial. In your married life, expect an unusual yet memorable experience today. Remedy: If possible, use golden spoons while eating to enhance professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.