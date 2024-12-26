Libra: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leaving you a bit tense. However, there’s no need to worry, as the moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. If you run a small business, consider seeking advice from trusted loved ones today—it could lead to financial gains. Enjoy quality time with your family, as it will bring you joy and strengthen bonds. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner, so cherish it deeply. Embrace any fresh money-making ideas that come to mind and use your time wisely; once it’s gone, it can’t be reclaimed. Today, your marriage will reach a beautiful peak, bringing you immense happiness. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more often can promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.