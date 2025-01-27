Libra: Health issues might cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to buying only essential items. A new relationship could prove to be both lasting and rewarding. Love will feel deeply fulfilling, and you'll experience its soulful essence today. It's a great day to take on new projects that could bring prosperity to your entire family. Before starting anything new, consult experienced individuals in the field—taking their advice can help you succeed. If possible, meet them in person to gather their insights. You'll also witness the inner beauty of your life partner shining through today. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet for better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.