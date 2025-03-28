Libra: Don't rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck favors those who take action. If you're living away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who drain your time and money. Your spouse’s health may need attention, so stay alert to any concerns. Be cautious in love—your romantic partner may use flattery to influence you. You might get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or mobile that you neglect important tasks. Expect an intense display of affection from your partner today. You may feel like hosting a small gathering at home on a whim. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.