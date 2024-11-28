Libra: Take extra care of your health during this period, paying close attention to what you eat and drink. Instead of staying idle, consider engaging in activities that could boost your earning potential. Your charm and ability to leave a positive impression on others may bring you unexpected rewards. Keep your emotions in check, as excessive passion could put your relationship at risk. This is also a great time to showcase your talents and shine in your endeavors. If you have some free time, reading a book might be a good way to relax, although family members might unintentionally interrupt your peace. Be cautious and gentle with your partner today, as there’s a chance of minor mishaps. Remedy: Share sweets or snacks made from ground yellow chana dal with those in need to enhance your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.