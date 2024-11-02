Libra: Elevate your life to experience the profound richness of an infinite journey. Letting go of worry is the first step in this direction. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will bring positive results and help ease any family tensions. Embrace a spirit of love and let yourself fall in love each day. A message from someone from your past could make the day memorable, though a lighthearted conversation may unexpectedly touch on an old issue, leading to a brief argument. Don’t concern yourself with others’ opinions; focus on making wise decisions, and obstacles will fall away. Remedy: Wear perfume or scented accessories when meeting your partner. Scents are ruled by Venus and can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.