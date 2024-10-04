Libra: Be cautious while driving today. Remember, in difficult times, it's your savings that will support you. Start building a financial cushion now and avoid overspending. Spending time with friends this evening will be both fun and enjoyable. Your partner will feel like an angel in your life today, so cherish these special moments. Try to finish your tasks promptly, keeping in mind that someone at home is waiting for you. You'll experience why people say marriages are made in heaven. Treat yourself to a great movie at a luxurious theater if you get the chance. Remedy: To promote good health, try drinking water from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.