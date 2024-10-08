Libra: Today is ideal for engaging in sports or outdoor activities for entertainment. Be cautious with your finances, as the planetary alignments suggest potential challenges. Unexpected family revelations may come to light, catching you off guard. If you're in love, know that the joy you feel is unparalleled—you are truly fortunate. At work, avoid being overly assertive, as it could cause tensions; take time to understand others' perspectives before making decisions. Consider spending some quiet moments at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place to distance yourself from unnecessary conflicts. Your partner will show extra care and attention today, deepening your bond. Remedy: Wearing clean, well-pressed clothes will attract Venus's positive energy, potentially enhancing your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.