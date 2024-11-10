Pisces: Your playful, childlike nature will shine through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. Those who have land to sell may find a good buyer and secure a favorable price. Support from relatives will help ease any mental burdens. You may experience a sense of pure and profound love today. Avoid making commitments unless you're certain you can fulfill them, and prioritize important issues. You’re likely to enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse today. Remedy: Show respect and affection toward your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women to foster steady growth in your business or career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.