Pisces: Focus on enhancing your health and personality for a more fulfilling life. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. Resolving conflicts with family members will help you achieve your goals smoothly. A unique romantic experience may be in store for you. New business opportunities will be tempting and could bring promising returns. While you may wish to spend time with loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could lead to misunderstandings. Remedy: Chant "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 4 pm.