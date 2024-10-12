Pisces: Today, you're infused with a sense of hope. Those who have been spending money impulsively may come to realize its true value, especially if an urgent need arises. Tension may be brewing at home, so be mindful of your words. Your partner might be upset today due to family issues; try to soothe their feelings through conversation. Consider spending the day at a park or shopping mall with younger family members. Your spouse may be preoccupied, leaving you feeling neglected. To make the most of your time, consider planning your day more effectively to avoid a sense of wasted time. Remedy: Plant white plants in your home and care for them to enhance your happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.45 pm.