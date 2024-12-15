Pisces: It’s best to avoid coffee today, especially for those with heart conditions. For individuals in this zodiac sign who are involved in business abroad, today holds the potential for financial gains. A letter in the mail will bring joyful news that uplifts your entire family. For those who are passionate about love, today you will experience its magic, making all other songs of the world fade away. This is an ideal time to focus your energy on reaching your professional goals. Remember, time moves quickly, so it’s essential to make the most of it and use it wisely. Today promises an exciting moment with your spouse, adding a special spark to your relationship. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, feed seven types of whole grains to birds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.