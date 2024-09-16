Pisces: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. However, you might find yourself in an exciting new situation that brings financial benefits. An old friend could visit you in the evening, stirring up nostalgic memories. Small acts of kindness and love will make the day feel truly special. It’s a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. Those around you may do something that rekindles the spark in your life partner’s heart. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.