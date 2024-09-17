Pisces: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and consuming too much alcohol. Some natives of this zodiac sign may need to spend money on a land-related matter today. Avoid bringing up controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Your love life may progress slowly but steadily. If you're still unemployed, put in extra effort today—only hard work will lead to the results you desire. Later tonight, you might feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. If your married life feels dull lately, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: To maintain good health, ensure the central area of your home is kept clean and tidy.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.