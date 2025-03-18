Pisces: Your friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. Keep your investments and future plans private for now. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to keep your spirits high. You may find yourself feeling extra sensitive to your partner's remarks—try to manage your emotions and avoid escalating tensions. This is a day for productivity and achievement, yet you might also have ample free time to relax and binge-watch your favorite shows. Be mindful, as your spouse's actions could result in a minor financial setback today. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values can help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.