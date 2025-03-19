Pisces: Your health will remain in great shape today. An old friend may seek financial help, and while you might want to assist, doing so could strain your finances. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and try to stay practical. Spending time with friends will uplift your mood. Romance may feel dull, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. Traders should be cautious, as misleading advice from a close friend could cause trouble. Working professionals need to stay alert at the workplace to avoid any complications. You may feel like distancing yourself from family and seeking solitude in a peaceful place. Be mindful of external interference, as it could create tensions between you and your spouse. Remedy: Eat food on a bronze plate to bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.