Pisces: Boost your optimism to enhance your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you strategize wisely, you could earn some extra income today. Make it a priority to address your children’s concerns and support them wholeheartedly. For those attuned to love, its melody will resonate deeply today, overshadowing all other distractions. You'll find yourself in a position to finalize significant land deals and successfully manage entertainment-related projects. After a hectic schedule, you'll finally enjoy some much-needed personal time. Marriage brings its own unique joys, and today you’ll savor every one of them. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to cultivate happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.