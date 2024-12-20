Pisces: Watch your weight and avoid overeating to maintain good health. Investments related to your home are likely to bring profitable returns. Spending time with friends will offer you comfort and joy. Today, your loving nature will radiate and positively impact those around you. Take some time for self-reflection and personal growth if you feel a bit out of touch with yourself. Understanding yourself better will bring clarity and confidence. Your spouse will shower you with energy and affection, making the day special. However, you might receive some unpleasant news from someone overseas. Remedy: Share yellow rice with the less fortunate to cultivate happiness and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.