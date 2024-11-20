Pisces: Friends will introduce you to someone special who will have a profound impact on your thoughts. A family member’s illness may cause financial strain, but focus more on their health rather than worrying about money at this time. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—they will lift your spirits. Your partner will make an effort to keep you happy throughout the day. A journey to enhance your career may become a reality, but be sure to get your parents' approval first, as they may object later. Completing your work on time and heading home early will benefit you today, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. Today is filled with intense love and romance, especially with your spouse. Remedy: To bring positive outcomes in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to the female members of your family.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.