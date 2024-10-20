Pisces: Excessive worry can disrupt your mental peace, so try to manage stress, as anxiety can negatively affect your health. If you are traveling, stay vigilant about your belongings, especially your purse, to avoid theft or loss. Focus your efforts on the well-being of your family, acting with love and a positive mindset rather than out of self-interest. Some harsh realities might require you to set aside thoughts of your beloved temporarily. However, your partners will be excited and supportive of your new ideas and ventures. Expect a cheerful day, with most things aligning smoothly. However, a surprise visit from a relative could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Feeding cows green millets (jowar, sorghum) will attract positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.