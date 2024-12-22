Pisces: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring you moments of happiness and fulfillment today. However, those awaiting their salaries might feel stressed about finances and may need to seek help from friends in the form of a loan. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and brighten your day. Romantically, the day holds wonderful prospects for your love life. Your growing confidence and visible progress will set the tone for success. Take care to interpret situations correctly; otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking scenarios that don’t matter. Small disagreements with your spouse could escalate if left unchecked, potentially affecting your relationship in the long term. Be mindful of your actions and words. Also, exercise caution and avoid blindly trusting suggestions or opinions from others. Remedy: To boost your income, consider installing a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.