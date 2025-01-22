Pisces: Don’t take life for granted—remember, taking care of your life is the real vow. Traders and businessmen with international connections should proceed with caution today, as financial losses are possible. Think carefully before making any decisions. Today is ideal for reconnecting with people you rarely meet. Lovers will be especially mindful of family feelings, showing deep care and consideration. At work, you’ll receive recognition for your good deeds, which will boost your morale. You may also come across an old item in your house that reminds you of childhood, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Your efforts to improve your marital life will pay off today, exceeding your expectations and bringing unexpected happiness. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.