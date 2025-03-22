Pisces: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your confidence. If you have surplus funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term gains. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy to those around you. Love is in your favor today—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling a long-awaited fantasy. It’s also a perfect day for self-reflection; taking time to assess your shortcomings will lead to positive personal growth. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today, you’ll experience it in the most beautiful way. Get ready for an exciting day filled with movies, parties, and time spent with friends. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by incorporating yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin into your diet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.