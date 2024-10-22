Pisces: Resolve your worries to find inner peace. Before making new purchases, make the most of what you already have. The family atmosphere may not be as smooth as you expect—there’s a chance of disagreements or disputes today, so it’s important to stay calm and composed. Love will give you a sense of purpose and remind you of its power. However, be mindful of how others use your time. Before committing to their requests, ensure your own tasks are not compromised, and be cautious that your kindness isn’t being exploited. Take a break from work and spend quality time with your spouse. Today, you’ll realize the significance of the vows you exchanged on your wedding day—affirming that your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.