Pisces: Begin your day with some light exercise—it's a great way to boost your mood and start feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and stay committed to it. Advice from your father could prove invaluable at work, so be open to his guidance. If you're seeking emotional support, your elders may provide the reassurance you need. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle the situation with care and understanding. On the professional front, your business acumen and negotiation skills will work in your favor, leading to financial gains. Take some time to connect with an elder family member today—they may share valuable life lessons that broaden your perspective. You'll also have plenty of opportunities to spend quality time with your spouse, but be mindful of your health and take necessary precautions. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance and cherish a memorable love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.