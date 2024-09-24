Pisces: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. You'll realize the value of past investments, as one of them brings you profitable returns. Although your problems are significant, those around you may not recognize your struggles, likely believing it's not their concern. There's a good chance you'll encounter someone special today, perhaps the "loveliest bass in the lake." At work, you may discover that someone you once saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. It's a wonderful day for both social and religious gatherings. Your efforts to improve your married life will yield even better results than you expected. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in plant pots to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.40 am.