Pisces: Today, you are surrounded by a magical sense of hope. However, spending on small household items might leave you feeling mentally stressed. It’s a favourable day for addressing domestic matters and completing pending chores. Your beloved will fill your day with romantic joy, even as work responsibilities linger on your mind. Professionally, use your skills and authority to advance your career, as the day holds the potential for unlimited success in your field. Focus all your energy on gaining the upper hand. You’ll also have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfil personal desires, read a book, or listen to your favourite music. In your relationship, you and your partner will share a heartfelt and meaningful conversation, deepening your connection. Remedy: Enhance your financial life by showing respect and honour to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 5 pm.