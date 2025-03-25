Pisces: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that bring you joy. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term benefits. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. You'll find warmth and comfort in the embrace of your beloved. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career—your dedication and expertise could lead to significant success. Today, you might take some time for yourself, stepping out alone without informing anyone, lost in deep thoughts. By the end of the day, you will truly appreciate the beauty of a happy married life. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.