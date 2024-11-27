Pisces: Today is a day filled with happiness. If you’ve made investments based on the advice of someone you didn’t know well, you’re likely to see returns today. Children may bring exciting news your way. Your sweetheart will miss you dearly all day, so plan a surprise to make it one of the most memorable days of your life. Those who have been standing in the way of your success at work will experience a significant downfall right before your eyes. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to another productive and rewarding day. The rain will set a romantic mood, and you’ll share that joy and ecstasy with your partner throughout the day. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing your food with those in need or the physically challenged.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.