Pisces: Your kind and caring nature will bring you many joyful moments today. Financial transactions will keep happening, and by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a good amount. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, and you may discover a new and wonderful side of them. A journey for career growth could materialize, but make sure to get your parents' approval first to avoid any objections later. You may leave work early today, which gives you the chance to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. However, there are signs that the love between you and your spouse could face some challenges. It’s important to communicate openly to resolve any issues, or things may worsen.

Remedy: To enhance your career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.