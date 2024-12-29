Pisces: Excessive travel today might leave you feeling overwhelmed. On the brighter side, influential people will be open to funding projects that showcase exceptional quality. Shopping with your spouse will be an enjoyable experience and will help strengthen your mutual understanding. However, in love, avoid being overly submissive—maintain a balanced and healthy dynamic. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. While focusing on your family’s needs, remember to carve out some "me time." Today is a great day to explore a new hobby or interest. In your married life, you might feel a lack of comfort or connection. A heartfelt conversation with your partner can help bridge the gap and restore harmony. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for peace and positivity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.