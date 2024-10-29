Pisces: A smile is the best remedy for any problem—wear it proudly today. Financially, you’ll be in a comfortable position, bringing peace of mind. However, expect some unexpected guests in the evening, adding liveliness to your home. Express your affection by placing flowers at your window. Give your best effort in everything you do today, and you’ll be rewarded generously. Your energy and creativity will drive you towards new opportunities and successes. If you’ve been longing for affection from your spouse, today will bring that warmth and closeness. Remedy: For peace and happiness in your family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.