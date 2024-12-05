Pisces: Domestic concerns may cause you some anxiety today. However, if you are involved in a legal case related to financial matters, the court’s decision will work in your favor, leading to financial gain. While it's an overall positive day, be cautious, as someone you trust might disappoint you. The long period of loneliness you've been experiencing comes to an end, as you may find your soul mate. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will not go unnoticed. Housewives of this zodiac sign can enjoy some leisure time after completing household chores, either by watching a movie or relaxing with their mobile phones. Today, your married life will be filled with joy, pleasure, and harmony. Remedy: To maintain good health, wear a bangle made of bronze or brass.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.